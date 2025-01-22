Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $243.20 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $113.10 and a one year high of $258.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.48 and its 200 day moving average is $196.84. The stock has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.62, for a total value of $53,732,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,556,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,253,633.20. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total value of $763,922.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,287.76. The trade was a 12.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 404,332 shares of company stock worth $94,299,521. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

