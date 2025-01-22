Annex Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Davis Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.43. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $92.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

