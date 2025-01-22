Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2,341.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $30.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $2.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $11.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 69.34%. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.72%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZIM shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Fearnley Fonds lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.04.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

