Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 312,520 Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 96.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,698 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 312,520 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,285,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after buying an additional 176,259 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,538,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after buying an additional 121,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,493,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after buying an additional 109,090 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,200,474 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after buying an additional 733,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 962,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 386,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

VAALCO Energy stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.66.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $140.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

