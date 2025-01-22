Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 578 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,232 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 244.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 207.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE BMO opened at $100.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.85 and its 200-day moving average is $90.86. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $76.98 and a one year high of $104.63.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.1329 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMO shares. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $133.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

