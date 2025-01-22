Annex Advisory Services LLC Takes $205,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 20.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,992 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 5.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Boeing by 28.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,646 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1,401.6% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 72.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,790 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 24th. DZ Bank downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $175.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.52. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $137.03 and a 52 week high of $217.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.58 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -16.43 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

