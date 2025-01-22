Annex Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,871 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 220,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,324,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at about $946,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael Wilson sold 25,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $2,468,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,784 shares in the company, valued at $176,134.32. The trade was a 93.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $118.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.06. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $119.77.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.45.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

