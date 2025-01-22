Annex Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 62,301.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,344 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $137,029,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,417,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,039,000 after buying an additional 25,179 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY opened at $601.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $589.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $570.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $495.53 and a 52-week high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

