Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.31.

Shares of ARI opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 46.13 and a quick ratio of 46.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.74. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is -108.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 8.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 20,801 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 287,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 17,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 31.3% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 26,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

