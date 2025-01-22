AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AppLovin were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 1,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.39, for a total transaction of $597,309.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,058,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,066,927.65. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.27, for a total transaction of $203,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,508.68. This trade represents a 6.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 888,867 shares of company stock worth $284,773,062 in the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Stock Down 1.2 %

APP opened at $338.39 on Wednesday. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $417.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $332.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.35. The company has a market cap of $113.56 billion, a PE ratio of 102.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $200.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.06.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

