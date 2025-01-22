Aprio Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,060 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 2,029,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $445,164,000 after acquiring an additional 126,224 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 84,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 70,423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 21,192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $230.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $233.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total transaction of $619,497,843.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 914,420,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,056,461,944.50. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $1,000,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,864,290.60. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.