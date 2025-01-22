Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 138 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.1% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $263.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.88. The company has a market capitalization of $740.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $168.44 and a 52 week high of $264.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

