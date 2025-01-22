Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $23.50 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ardent Health Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.55.

Shares of NYSE:ARDT opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ardent Health Partners has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $20.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.22.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ardent Health Partners will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Ardent Health Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardent Health Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ardent Health Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Ardent Health Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Ardent Health Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000.

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

