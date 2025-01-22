Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 194,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $23,514,000. NVIDIA accounts for 2.0% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $140.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

