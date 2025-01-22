Ariose Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 68,128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,513,000. Tesla accounts for about 22.8% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Tesla by 60.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 168.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $424.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.18, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $391.47 and its 200-day moving average is $290.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $15,138,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,563,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,164,540.60. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total value of $41,163,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,802. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 621,886 shares of company stock worth $213,451,751 in the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $411.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.