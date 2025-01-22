Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 108 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Apollon Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $242,000.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA XNTK opened at $212.84 on Wednesday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $162.85 and a 12 month high of $214.47. The stock has a market cap of $927.98 million, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.79 and its 200 day moving average is $197.40.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

