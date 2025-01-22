Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,095 Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOTZ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the third quarter worth $64,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BOTZ stock opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $34.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average is $31.72.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Profile

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

