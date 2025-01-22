Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,699 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 69.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,490,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,990 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 4,065,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,984,000 after purchasing an additional 388,649 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,285,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,009,000 after purchasing an additional 733,795 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,620,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,597,000 after purchasing an additional 731,316 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,479,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,334,000 after purchasing an additional 967,129 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

CGCP stock opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average of $22.65.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.0859 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

