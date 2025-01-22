Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 2,961 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CGUS. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 66,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,133 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,364,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 299,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after buying an additional 56,477 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average of $34.22.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

