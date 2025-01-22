Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,736,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 183,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,503,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total transaction of $518,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,660.55. This trade represents a 18.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $117,005.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,212 shares in the company, valued at $12,245,040.92. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,234 shares of company stock worth $722,037. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $90.47 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $95.22. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

