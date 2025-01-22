Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 95.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF stock opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.36. The company has a market cap of $125.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $38.94.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (RSPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms.
