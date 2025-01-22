Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 95.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF stock opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.36. The company has a market cap of $125.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $38.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (RSPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.