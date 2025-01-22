Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NRG Energy were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,274 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 9.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 34.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 193,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,075,000 after buying an additional 49,590 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 36.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 18,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,780,794.02. This trade represents a 22.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $5,484,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,191.68. The trade was a 48.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG opened at $111.57 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $112.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

