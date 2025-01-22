Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Qualys were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Qualys by 80.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 53.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Qualys from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.80.

Qualys Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $139.74 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.17 and a fifty-two week high of $201.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The firm had revenue of $153.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 4,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $585,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,162.46. The trade was a 24.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total transaction of $1,047,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,741,295.98. The trade was a 3.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,377 shares of company stock worth $4,454,973. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.