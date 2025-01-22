Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,316 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 152.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 953.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on IBP. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $236.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Installed Building Products from $262.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.40.

Installed Building Products Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $201.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.98. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.02 and a 1 year high of $281.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.12.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

