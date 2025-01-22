Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 841.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $61.52 on Wednesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

