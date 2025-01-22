Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URA. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

URA opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.62.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

