Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $133,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,768.54. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $954,485.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,755 shares of company stock worth $3,615,030. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $123.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.97 and a 200-day moving average of $85.37. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $126.15. The firm has a market cap of $107.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.96.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

