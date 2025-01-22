Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.9% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $67.68 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $73.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.75.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

