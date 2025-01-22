Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10,599.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 409,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,696,000 after buying an additional 406,048 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 809.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 173,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,601,000 after purchasing an additional 154,090 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 161,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,703,000 after buying an additional 93,899 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at $14,544,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3,935.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 76,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,635,000 after buying an additional 74,966 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $243.20 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.10 and a 12 month high of $258.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.84.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $1,401,812.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,593.64. The trade was a 40.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $5,250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,521 shares in the company, valued at $42,953,500.42. This trade represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,332 shares of company stock worth $94,299,521 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $245.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

