Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 170,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,179 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC lifted its position in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 58,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 71.8% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 152,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 63,837 shares during the period.

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of PBTP stock opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.40. Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $24.98.

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.1058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (PBTP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with up to five years remaining to maturity. PBTP was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

