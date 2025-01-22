Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $494,000 Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,713 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,025.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CYBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.74.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $355.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.63. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $223.09 and a one year high of $363.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,317.01 and a beta of 1.13.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.10 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

