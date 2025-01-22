Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $506,000 Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,887 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldstone Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 438,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 39,583 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 41,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 528,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 113,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 14,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $658,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

Shares of VRIG opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.1141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

