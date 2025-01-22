Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $510,000 Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Moderna were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Moderna by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,847,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,276 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,224,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,166,000 after purchasing an additional 906,114 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,825,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 10,687.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 319,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after buying an additional 316,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Moderna by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 773,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,175,000 after buying an additional 298,715 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Moderna from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Moderna from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.58.

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $60,676.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,690.43. This represents a 6.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 2,664 shares of company stock valued at $115,210 over the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.48. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative net margin of 43.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

