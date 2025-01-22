Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $537,000 Position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,932 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.73% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 20,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 53,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period.

First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF stock opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average is $28.99. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $76.71 million, a P/E ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.41.

The First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (MMLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large cap growth stocks. Stock selections are made by two portfolio managers. MMLG was launched on Jul 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

