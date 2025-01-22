Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $538,000 Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,669 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 18,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $671,000. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NYSE NLY opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.67 and a beta of 1.51. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $21.11.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.33%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -3,714.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

