Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $551,000 Position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BINC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,868,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,178,000 after buying an additional 1,038,895 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,406,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,366,000 after acquiring an additional 94,350 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,050,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,738,000 after purchasing an additional 249,912 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,454,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,845,000 after purchasing an additional 466,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,925,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BINC opened at $52.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average of $52.73. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $53.56.

About iShares Flexible Income Active ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

