Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $556,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,612,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,894,000 after purchasing an additional 87,311 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,885,000 after buying an additional 69,830 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,880,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,036,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,872,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,063,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,246,000 after buying an additional 25,886 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $252.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $205.93 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.23 and a 200-day moving average of $237.89.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

