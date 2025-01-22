Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $574,000 Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 806.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,259,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,136,000 after buying an additional 3,789,234 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1,459.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,949,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,494 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,746,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,840 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,745,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,737,000 after purchasing an additional 591,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 2,193.2% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 416,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,024,000 after purchasing an additional 398,478 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQR. StockNews.com raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.5 %

EQR opened at $70.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $78.83.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 110.66%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

