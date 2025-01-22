Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $581,000 Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $150.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.51 and a 1 year high of $167.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.20). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $551.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAA. StockNews.com lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $173.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.