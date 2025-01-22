Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $582,000 Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,227,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,772 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 618,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,430,000 after purchasing an additional 176,396 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 4,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 81,866 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 33,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 12,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 302.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 39,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NJR stock opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.36. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $51.94.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $395.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 61.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $229,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,704. This trade represents a 11.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.