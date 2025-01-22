Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $609,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 98.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 152,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 40,151 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $1,679,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 28,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.27.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $71.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average of $90.95. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $168.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 38.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $367,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,128. This represents a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

