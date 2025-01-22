Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $618,000 Position in TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in TCW Flexible Income ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLXR. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 588,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,437,000 after acquiring an additional 230,912 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,528,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,454,000 after buying an additional 215,577 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,214,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,356,000 after buying an additional 148,688 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,971,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in TCW Flexible Income ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,156,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,052,000 after acquiring an additional 32,181 shares in the last quarter.

TCW Flexible Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FLXR opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.05. TCW Flexible Income ETF has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

