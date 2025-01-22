Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $636,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 79.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ASML were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth about $554,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $955.50.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $763.00 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $645.45 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $300.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $708.41 and its 200 day moving average is $793.15.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

