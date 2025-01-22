Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vale were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vale by 18.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,605,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635,167 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Vale by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 21,969,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,404,000 after buying an additional 8,288,112 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Vale by 3,692.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,576,000 after buying an additional 17,720,100 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 10.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,404,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Vale by 123.4% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,059,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VALE. UBS Group lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of Vale stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Vale had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.