Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $611,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VONG. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 190,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,641,000 after acquiring an additional 102,429 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 63,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ VONG opened at $105.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.04. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.90 and a 52 week high of $107.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.1378 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

