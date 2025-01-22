Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New $466,000 Investment in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COKE. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 16.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.9% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

COKE stock opened at $1,359.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,269.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,248.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $800.76 and a 12-month high of $1,438.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $18.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 17.40%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

