Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 2,071 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 98.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 15,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SJNK opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.40. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

About SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

