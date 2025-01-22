Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 866 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $40,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $43,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,002,854. This trade represents a 7.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $91.10. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average of $47.99.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 118.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

