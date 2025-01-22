Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 13,000 FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 202,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $427,000. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 33.0% in the third quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter.

DJUL stock opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.23.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

