Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Insulet were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Insulet during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,978,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,275,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $529,669,000 after buying an additional 389,639 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 5,928.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 325,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,835,000 after buying an additional 320,416 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 43.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after acquiring an additional 193,839 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 27.6% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 754,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,697,000 after acquiring an additional 163,388 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $276.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $160.19 and a 12 month high of $282.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.32 and its 200 day moving average is $234.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. Insulet had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $543.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Insulet from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.81.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other Insulet news, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total value of $252,192.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,129.46. This represents a 13.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

